ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) reported revenue of $451.75 million, up 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404.8 million, representing a surprise of +11.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +61.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ACI Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Banks: $222 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.50 million.
  • Revenues- Billers: $179.60 million versus $192 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Merchants: $50.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.40 million.
Shares of ACI Worldwide have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

