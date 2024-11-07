Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chatham Lodging (CLDT - Free Report) reported $87.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.63 million, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chatham Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room: $80.24 million compared to the $81.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable costs from related parties: $0.28 million versus $0.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Income (loss) attributable to per common shareholders (Diluted): $0.05 versus $0.04 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Chatham Lodging have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

