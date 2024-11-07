Back to top

Tapestry (TPR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.17 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $53.70 million compared to the $49.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $283.20 million compared to the $285.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $386.60 million compared to the $368.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: -$7.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.20 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.91 million.
Shares of Tapestry have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

