CommScope (COMM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, CommScope (COMM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 32.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -24.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -115.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CommScope performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $736.70 million versus $729.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
  • Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $188 million compared to the $196.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $157.50 million compared to the $192.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $27.80 million versus $17.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $18.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.19 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $173.90 million compared to the $161.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CommScope have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

