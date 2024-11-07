Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.19 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.56, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.44, the EPS surprise was +3.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Middle East and India: $30.50 million compared to the $36.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Americas: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe: $730.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Revenue- Asia: $861.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $830.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and other: $257.40 million versus $297.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

