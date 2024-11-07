Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of -2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand Volume - Consolidated: 21.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.93 million.
  • Brand Volumes - Americas: 15.37 million compared to the 15.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC: 5.97 million compared to the 6.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- EMEA&APAC: $704.40 million compared to the $716.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated & Eliminations: -$6.70 million compared to the -$4.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.
Shares of Molson Coors have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

