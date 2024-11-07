Back to top

Yeti (YETI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported $478.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $473.48 million, representing a surprise of +1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $390.18 million compared to the $384.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- International: $88.26 million versus $88.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $280.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $279.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $197.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $193.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $10.86 million compared to the $9.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $274.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $192.60 million compared to the $191.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
Shares of Yeti have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

