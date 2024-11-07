Back to top

Dentsply (XRAY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) reported $951 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.6 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic sales growth: 1.3% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- United States: $374 million versus $354.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Rest of World: $230 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Revenues- Europe: $347 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $358.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions: $269 million compared to the $254.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare: $72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.87 million.
  • Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions: $369 million compared to the $345.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions: $241 million versus $261.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions: $16 million versus $17.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.19 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.81 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions: $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.81 million.
Shares of Dentsply have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

