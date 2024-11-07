Back to top

BigCommerce (BIGC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported $83.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.04 million, representing a surprise of +0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR Attributable to Enterprise Accounts: $256.89 million compared to the $260.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $347.79 million compared to the $352.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $20.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $20.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $62.83 million versus $62.45 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
Shares of BigCommerce have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

