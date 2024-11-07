Back to top

Aveanna (AVAH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) reported $509.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aveanna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hours - PDS: 10,474 hrs versus 10,301.9 hrs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue rate - MS: $492.67 compared to the $454.77 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Unique patients served (UPS) - MS: 92 versus 92 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue rate - PDS: $39.10 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.66.
  • Revenue- PDS: $409.56 million versus $399.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Revenue- MS: $45.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Revenue- HHH: $54.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
Shares of Aveanna have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

