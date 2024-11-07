Back to top

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.35 million, down 25.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was -36.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Commercial Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Revenue from real estate owned: $4.71 million versus $3.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +482.1% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $39.35 million compared to the $39.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net interest margin: $11.94 million compared to the $15.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.2% year over year.
Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

