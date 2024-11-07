We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Papa John's (PZZA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) reported revenue of $506.81 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of restaurants-Papa John's-Company-owned - Domestic: 537 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 539.
- Number of Restaurants - Total North America: 3,454 compared to the 3,455 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants: -5.3% versus -5.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants: -6.7% compared to the -6.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of Restaurants - System-wide: 5,908 compared to the 5,899 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America: 2,917 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,917.
- Number of Restaurants - International: 2,454 compared to the 2,444 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees: $33.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $33.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
- Revenues- International revenues: $33.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $33.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.1%.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $60.89 million versus $58.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
- Revenues- North America commissary revenues: $210.39 million versus $195.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants: $168.67 million versus $169.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
Shares of Papa John's have returned +20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.