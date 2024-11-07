Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cogent (CCOI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) reported $257.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of -$1.33 for the same period compares to -$1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $260.33 million, representing a surprise of -1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer Connections - Total: 126,333 versus 129,737 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - On-net: 87,655 compared to the 88,701 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customer Connections - Off-net: 32,420 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34,514.
  • Customer Connections - Non-Core: 5,217 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,522.
  • Total On-Net buildings: 3,424 versus 3,436 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Corporate Revenue: $116.24 million versus $119.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $49.09 million compared to the $50.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net-Centric Revenue: $91.87 million versus $91.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
  • Revenue- Wavelength: $5.29 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue: $4.14 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.8% change.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue: $136.49 million versus $135.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $111.29 million compared to the $115.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
Shares of Cogent have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

