Medical Properties (MPW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported $225.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.18 million, representing a surprise of -6.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Straight-line rent: $36.60 million versus $40.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.2% change.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $9.71 million compared to the $19.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -67.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rent billed: $169.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.
  • Revenues- Income from financing leases: $9.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.4%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.34 versus -$0.37 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Medical Properties have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

