Compared to Estimates, First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $251.61 million, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $260.05 million, representing a surprise of -3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Watch Restaurant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-restaurant sales growth: -1.9% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Total: 547 versus 550 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned: 81 compared to the 81 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned: 466 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 470.
  • Revenues- Franchise revenues: $2.64 million compared to the $2.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $248.97 million versus $257.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group have returned +37.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

