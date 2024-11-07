Back to top

BCE (BCE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.38 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -3.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 374,116 versus 461,565 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Retail Residential Network Access Services (NAS) - Retail Residential NAS Lines: 1,876,782 compared to the 1,876,750 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total: 588,263 versus 658,011 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 33,111 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94,318.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid: 69,085 versus 45,082 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total: 102,196 versus 139,400 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,473,886 versus 9,535,095 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid: 887,834 compared to the 941,802 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,361,720 versus 10,476,900 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn: 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.3% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 4.7% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BCE have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

