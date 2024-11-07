Back to top

TEGNA (TGNA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $806.83 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $792.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +13.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TEGNA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Political: $126.32 million compared to the $108.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +984.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $356.21 million compared to the $353.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Advertising & Marketing Services: $312.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $318.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
Shares of TEGNA have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

