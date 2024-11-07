TransDigm Group Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $9.83 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.24 by 6.4%. The bottom line also improved 22.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $8.03. . See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news
Barring one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of $5.80 per share compared with $7.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year decline in the bottom line was due to dividend equivalent payments accrued in the fourth quarter related to the $75.00 per share dividend declared on Sept. 19, 2024, and paid on Oct. 18, 2024.
For fiscal 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $33.99 per share, which came in higher than the year-ago figure of $25.84. The full-year bottom line also outpaced the consensus estimate of $33.38.
Q4 Sales Discussion
Sales amounted to $2.19 billion, up 18% from $1.85 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion by 1.1%.
Organic sales as a percentage of net sales grew 12.2%.
For fiscal 2024, the company reported net sales of $7.94 billion, which came in higher than the year-ago figure of $6.59 billion. The full-year sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.91 billion.
Operating Results
The gross profit for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.09 billion.
TDG’s interest expense increased 17.4% year over year to $343 million.
Net income increased 13% year over year to $468 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in net sales and the application of the company’s value-driven operating strategy.
Financial Position
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2024, amounted to $6.26 billion, up from $3.47 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Long-term debt totaled $24.30 billion compared with $19.33 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Cash from operating activities amounted to $2.05 billion compared with $1.38 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Guidance Issued
TransDigm issued its guidance for fiscal 2025. The company expects sales to be in the range of $8.75-$8.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $8.89 billion, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
TDG expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $35.36-$37.28 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $39.72 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.'s ( HII ) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.56 per share declined 30.8% from $3.70 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 by 33.3%.
Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.75 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion by 4.5%. The top line also declined 2.4% from $2.82 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter due to lower sales volume from its Ingalls and Newport News business segments.
RTX Corporation's ( RTX ) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 9%. The bottom line also improved 16% from the year-ago level of $1.25, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit and a lower effective tax rate.
Its third-quarter sales totaled $20.09 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.91 billion by 0.9%. The top line also surged a solid 49.2% from $13.46 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2023.
Textron Inc. ( TXT ) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 4.1%. The bottom line also declined 6% from $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.
TXT reported total revenues of $3.43 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion by 2.3%. However, revenues increased 2.5% from the year-ago level of $3.34 billion.
