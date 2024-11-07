Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $319.13 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.58 million, representing a surprise of -3.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arhaus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales Growth: -9.2% versus -8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Showroom locations: 101 compared to the 101 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total square footage: 1.62 million compared to the 1.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- eCommerce: $54.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Retail: $264.79 million compared to the $266.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arhaus, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. have returned -12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise