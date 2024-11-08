National Fuel Gas Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

National Fuel Gas Company ( NFG Quick Quote NFG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted operating earnings of 77 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 7.2%. The bottom line also decreased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 78 cents. NFG reported fiscal 2024 earnings of $5.01 per share compared with $5.17 in fiscal 2023, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. NFG’s Total Revenues
NFG reported sales of $372.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482 million by 22.9%. However, the top line rose 0.8% from the prior-year recorded figure of $368.9 million.
NFG reported total revenues of $1.94 billion in fiscal 2024 compared with $2.17 billion in fiscal 2023, highlighting a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%. NFG’s Segmental Revenues Utility: Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $79.8 million, up 1.2% from $78.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Pipeline and Storage and Gathering: Revenues amounted to $70.7 million, reflecting a 1.4% increase from $69.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Exploration and Production and Other Revenues: Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $221.5 million, up 0.5% from $220.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Highlights of NFG’s Q4 Release
Total operating expenses increased 133.4% to $568.6 million year over year. This was due to higher operation and maintenance expenses.
The operating loss was $196.6 million against an income of $125.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses totaled $33 million, up 16% from the year-ago figure of $28.5 million. The Exploration & Production segment produced 91.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, down 2% year over year. The company voluntarily curtailed 1.5 Bcf of production due to low in-basin pricing during the quarter. NFG’s Financial Highlights
As of Sept. 30, 2024, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $38.2 million compared with $55.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2024 totaled $1.07 billion compared with $1.24 billion in the year-ago period. Total capital expenditures in fiscal 2024 totaled $0.93 billion compared with $1.01 billion in fiscal 2023. NFG’s Guidance
NFG updated its fiscal 2025 earnings projection to the range of $5.50-$6.00 per share from the previously anticipated $5.75-$6.25 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.69 per share.
The company still expects its capital expenditure for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $885-970 million. It expects production volume in the band of 400-420 Bcf for the same year. NFG’s Zacks Rank
National Fuel Gas currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
NewJersey Resources ( NJR Quick Quote NJR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 196.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $407 million, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 22.8%.
