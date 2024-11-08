Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG Quick Quote EVRG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 3.6%. The bottom line also increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.88. EPS in the reported quarter benefited from new retail rates, FERC-regulated investments and growth in weather-normalized demand, partially offset by cooler summer weather, and higher depreciation and amortization expenses. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. EVRG’s Revenues
Evergy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 3.6%. The bottom line also increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.88.
EPS in the reported quarter benefited from new retail rates, FERC-regulated investments and growth in weather-normalized demand, partially offset by cooler summer weather, and higher depreciation and amortization expenses.
EVRG’s Revenues
Revenues totaled $1.81 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion by 8.2%. The top line also increased 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.67 billion.
Highlights of EVRG’s Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $1.18 billion, up 0.04% year over year. The year-over-year increase was due to SPP network transmission costs and a rise in depreciation and amortization expenses.
Interest expenses amounted to $143.9 million, up 5.2% year over year.
EVRG’s Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30 totaled $34.6 million compared with $27.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt as of Sept. 30 was $11.57 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.59 billion compared with $1.55 billion in the year-ago period.
EVRG’s Guidance
Evergy reaffirmed its 2024 operating EPS in the range of $3.73-$3.93, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.84, a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
The company established its 2025 EPS guidance range of $3.92-$4.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.04, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Evergy reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% from 2023 through 2026.
EVRG’s Zacks Rank
EVRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Recent Releases
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated by 22.5% from the year-ago figure.
CNP generated revenues of $1.86 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line also came in 0.2% lower than the year-ago reported figure.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line also improved nearly 12.8% year over year.
In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.56 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.45 billion by 10.5%. However, the top line improved 5.5% year over year.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 66.7%. The bottom line also increased 104% from the year-ago figure of 27 cents.
Operating revenues amounted to $2.08 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion by 3.7%. The top line also increased 5.5% from $1.97 billion reported in the comparable period of 2023.