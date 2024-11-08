Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported $543.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $518.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +16.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $138 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $123.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $395.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $391.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $533.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $514.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $10.30 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
Shares of Insulet have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

