Compared to Estimates, Corpay (CPAY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $5.00 for the same period compares to $4.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.98, the EPS surprise was +0.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corpay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Lodging Payments - Room nights: 10.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.71 million.
  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments: 42.81 million versus 45.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments: $13.28 versus $15.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues, net per transaction- Vehicle Payments: $2.45 versus $2.83 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue, net per spend - Corporate Payments: $0.75 versus $0.68 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other - Revenues, net per transaction: $0.19 compared to the $0.19 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other - Transactions: 353.3 million versus 345.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $321.85 million compared to the $318.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Vehicle Payments: $506.80 million versus $507.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Lodging Payments: $134.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
  • Revenues- Other Payments: $66.52 million compared to the $69.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Operating income- Corporate Payments: $136.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.30 million.
Shares of Corpay have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

