Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Agilon (AGL) Q3 Earnings

Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of -$0.29 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was -190.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 535,000 compared to the 514,093 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.45 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $3.24 million versus $3.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
Shares of Agilon have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

