Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported $898.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $897.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Users - Global: 537 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 531.
  • ARPU - Global: $1.70 versus $1.69 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - International: 300 versus 294 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada: 99 versus 98 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - Europe: 139 versus 138 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Rest of World: $0.14 compared to the $0.14 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • ARPU - Europe: $1 versus $1.02 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • ARPU - U.S. and Canada: $7.31 compared to the $7.30 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $137 million versus $139.60 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $40.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada: $719 million compared to the $716.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
Shares of Pinterest have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

