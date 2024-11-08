We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Autodesk (ADSK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) ending at $305.51, denoting a +1.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 9.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.
The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 26, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.11, signifying a 1.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 10.51% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $6.11 billion, indicating changes of +8.42% and +11.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Autodesk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Autodesk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.68 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.92 of its industry.
Meanwhile, ADSK's PEG ratio is currently 2.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.58.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.