Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.50, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.
The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy's stock has climbed by 5.17% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +8.28% and +12.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.55% decrease. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Adecoagro is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.21.
One should further note that AGRO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.