Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ON24 (ONTF) Q3 Earnings

ON24 (ONTF - Free Report) reported $36.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ON24 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $132.20 million compared to the $131.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.47 million versus $2.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription and other platform: $33.86 million compared to the $32.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
Shares of ON24 have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

