Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported $196.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of -$1.39 for the same period compares to -$1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.54, the EPS surprise was +9.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $135.42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $111.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $61.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza: $52 million compared to the $36.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $72 million versus $65.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for PTC Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise