Compared to Estimates, Myriad (MYGN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) reported $213.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.82 million, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Myriad performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product- Prenatal: $43.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer: $90.50 million compared to the $89.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics: $47.70 million versus $40.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.6% change.
  • Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling: $31.60 million versus $36.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
Shares of Myriad have returned -27.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

