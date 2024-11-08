Back to top

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $46.44 million, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.22, compared to -$0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30, the EPS surprise was +26.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ClonoSEQ test volume: 19,600 compared to the 19,534 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Total MRD: $37.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.9%.
  • Revenues- Total Immune Medicine: $8.97 million compared to the $6.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.3% year over year.
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

