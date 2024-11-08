Back to top

Cambium (CMBM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.73 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.22 million versus $1.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: $15.16 million compared to the $11.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +506.6% year over year.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $9.35 million compared to the $13.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.9% year over year.
Shares of Cambium have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

