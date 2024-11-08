Back to top

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $285.13 million, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.98 million, representing a surprise of -0.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $26.87 million versus $26.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $65.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $192.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $193.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.11 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.14.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

