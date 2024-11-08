Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported $159.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was -3.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $53.20 million compared to the $52.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $45.13 million versus $43.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $3.57 million compared to the $3.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $49.49 million versus $47.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical here>>>

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise