Compared to Estimates, GoPro (GPRO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, GoPro (GPRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $258.9 million, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.92 million, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoPro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units shipped - Camera: 881 thousand compared to the 849.81 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Selling Price: $294 compared to the $299.97 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscribers: 2.56 million compared to the 2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of GoPro have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

