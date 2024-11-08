Back to top

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.23 million, down 37.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +80.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Golden Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue - Nevada Casino Resorts: $99.55 million compared to the $101.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue - Nevada Locals Casinos: $35.41 million compared to the $33.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue - Nevada Taverns: $26.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.65 million.
  • Revenues- Total Casinos: $161.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.60 million.
  • Net Revenue - Corporate and other: $0.24 million compared to the $0.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$10.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$12.17 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts: $24.61 million compared to the $26.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Taverns: $5.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Locals Casinos: $14.27 million compared to the $15.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Casinos: $34.01 million compared to the $41.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Golden Entertainment have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

