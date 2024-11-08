Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Amplitude (AMPL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) reported $75.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise