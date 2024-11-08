Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HCI Group (HCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reported $175.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.08 million, representing a surprise of -8.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $13.71 million compared to the $14.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.1% year over year.
  • Policy fee income: $1.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Net premiums earned: $155.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $175.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Other: $1.05 million compared to the $0.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +302.7% year over year.
Shares of HCI Group have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

