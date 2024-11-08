Back to top

Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported $70.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.54 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Equipment sales: 11.4% compared to the 6.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees: 41.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 43.1%.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $63.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $7.04 million compared to the $6.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees: $43.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees: $20.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
Shares of Cantaloupe have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

