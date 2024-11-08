Back to top

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported $136.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was -1.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $50.13 million compared to the $52.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $65.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $20.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.
Shares of Main Street Capital have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

