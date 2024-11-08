Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Con Ed (ED) Q3 Earnings

Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) reported $4.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Con Ed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- CECONY: $3.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.69 billion.
  • Operating revenues- O&R: $329 million compared to the $284.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Gas: $36 million versus $25.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Electric: $3.38 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Gas: $337 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.42 million.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Steam: $49 million versus $56.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Electric: $293 million versus $256.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Gas: $373 million versus $360.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Electric: $3.67 billion compared to the $3.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Steam: $49 million compared to the $56.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- O&R: $63 million versus $49.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- CECONY: $803 million versus $776.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Con Ed have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

