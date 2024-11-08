Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Toast (TOST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Toast (TOST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +600.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Toast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate: $780 million compared to the $775.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $41.7 billion compared to the $41.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR): $1.55 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate: $774 million compared to the $792.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Financial technology solutions: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $189 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.82 million.
  • Revenue- Hardware and professional services: $49 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.03 million.
Shares of Toast have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

