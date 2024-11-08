Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jamf Holding (JAMF - Free Report) reported $159.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jamf Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $635 million versus $634.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue- SaaS subscription and support and maintenance: $151.49 million versus $150.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue- On-premise subscription: $4.59 million compared to the $4.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $156.07 million versus $154.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Professional services: $3.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.3%.
  • Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Perpetual licenses: $0.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jamf Holding here>>>

Shares of Jamf Holding have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

