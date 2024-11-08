Back to top

AMN Healthcare (AMN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $687.51 million, down 19.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +5.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 55.32 million versus 55.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.48 million.
  • Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $180.61 million versus $179.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $399.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $383.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%.
  • Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $107.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $35.11 million compared to the $39.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $41.95 million compared to the $41.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $18.13 million versus $21.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

