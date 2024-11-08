Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -7.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Versace: $201 million compared to the $262.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Jimmy Choo: $140 million versus $126.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Michael Kors: $738 million compared to the $781.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Jimmy Choo: -$5 million versus -$6.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Michael Kors: $87 million compared to the $122.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Versace: -$3 million compared to the $29.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -48.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise