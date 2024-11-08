Back to top

CarGurus (CARG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) reported $231.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.01 million, representing a surprise of +3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CarGurus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Dealers - Total: 31,684 compared to the 31,542 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Paying Dealers - U.S: 24,561 versus 24,534 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paying Dealers - International: 7,123 compared to the 6,946 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $204.02 million versus $201.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenue- Wholesale: $12.11 million compared to the $11.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $15.23 million compared to the $9.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year.
Shares of CarGurus have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

