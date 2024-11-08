Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Yelp (YELP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported $360.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $360.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations: 524 thousand compared to the 528 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other: 272 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.67 thousand.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Services: 252 thousand compared to the 255.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Advertising: $344.41 million compared to the $346.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Other services: $15.94 million compared to the $14.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $228.01 million compared to the $227.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $116.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>

Shares of Yelp have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Yelp Inc. (YELP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise