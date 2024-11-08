Back to top

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) reported revenue of $404.53 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to -$0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +11.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property RevPAR growth rate: 2.7% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Guest Rooms: 12,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,702.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $96 million versus $93.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenue- Other operating: $45.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Revenue- Room: $262.76 million compared to the $261.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.24 compared to the $0.01 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

