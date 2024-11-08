Back to top

Olo (OLO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Olo Inc. (OLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $71.85 million, up 24.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.07 million, representing a surprise of +1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU: $850 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $849.11.
  • Ending Active Locations: 85,000 compared to the 83,325 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Platform: $71 million compared to the $70.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $0.85 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.2% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Services- Non-GAAP: $0.18 million versus $0.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Platform- Non-GAAP: $43.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.15 million.
Shares of Olo have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

