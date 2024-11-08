Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Open Lending (LPRO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Open Lending (LPRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.48 million, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.46 million, representing a surprise of -20.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Open Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Profit share: $6.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.
  • Revenue- Program fees: $14.16 million compared to the $13.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Claims administration service fees: $2.49 million compared to the $2.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
Shares of Open Lending have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

